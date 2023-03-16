16-year-old shot near playground in the Bronx

A 16-year-old was shot in the buttocks near a playground in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx Thursday.

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- A 16-year-old was shot near a playground in the Bronx Thursday.

News Copter 7 was over the scene of the shooting that took place near East 140th Street and Alexander Avenue in Mott Haven.

Police say two male suspects shot the teen in the buttocks.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital where he's expected to survive.

It's unknown if the suspects fled from the scene.

Police say they've recovered a gun. The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

