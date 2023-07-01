5-year-old girl critical after being shot in the back inside a vehicle in the Bronx: police

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A 5-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the back inside a vehicle in the Bronx Friday night, according to police.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. at 213th Street and White Plains Road.

Police say the victim was inside a vehicle when she was shot. It's not clear if the vehicle was moving or not.

The 5-year-old girl was taken to Montefiore Medical Center in critical condition.

It's uknown what led up to the shooting.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.