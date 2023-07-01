A 5-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after she was shot in the back in the Bronx Friday night. Tom Negovan reports from the scene with the latest.

5-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot in the back inside a vehicle in the Bronx

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A 5-year-old girl was hospitalized Friday night after she was shot in the back while sitting inside a vehicle in the Bronx.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on East 214th Street and White Plains Road.

According to police, the victim was in sitting in the back of an older model Nissan Maxima when she was shot.

The girl and her father just so happened to be driving by the sight of a public vigil for a man who was shot and killed on Thursday.

During that gathering, shots were fired - leaving one bullet hole visible in the back of the car.

"The father had the little girl, holding her and he was going crazy," witness Zolia Peguero said. "He was saying, 'my daughter, my kid, my kid, help, help,' and then the policeman came."

The 5-year-old girl was taken to Montefiore Medical Center where she remains in serious but stable condition.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

A person of interest was taken into custody overnight and has since been released.

No arrests have been made.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.