Police: Man shot in the back at Bronx basketball court

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, June 25, 2023 2:23AM
WESTCHESTER SQUARE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a basketball court in the Bronx.

Officers responded to The Pearly Gates Park at St. Peters and Tratman Avenues in Westchester Square, where they say a man was shot in the back.

The victim was transported to Montefiore Medical Center by private means. He is currently in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a male in his twenties. He fled the scene on foot.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

