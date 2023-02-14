Man fatally shot outside store in the Bronx

BELMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man was killed after he was shot outside a store in the Bronx.

The shooting happened Monday just before 7 p.m. on East 187th Street in the Belmont section.

The 22-year-old was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they are looking for two men who ran away after the shooting.

