  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man fatally shot outside store in the Bronx

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 3:17AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

BELMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man was killed after he was shot outside a store in the Bronx.

The shooting happened Monday just before 7 p.m. on East 187th Street in the Belmont section.

The 22-year-old was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they are looking for two men who ran away after the shooting.

ALSO READ | Father demands justice for daughter who took her life after video of school bullying surfaced

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW