Man fatally shot outside store in the Bronx

BELMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man was killed after he was shot outside a store in the Bronx.
The shooting happened Monday just before 7 p.m. on East 187th Street in the Belmont section.
The 22-year-old was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say they are looking for two men who ran away after the shooting.
ALSO READ | Father demands justice for daughter who took her life after video of school bullying surfaced
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.