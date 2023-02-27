Police investigating deadly shooting at Bronx intersection where Junior attacked in 2018

Police are investigating a deadly shooting of a 25-year-old man in the Bronx. Sonia Rincon has the details.

BELMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 25-year-old in the Bronx.

The shooting occurred at the same intersection where Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman Feliz was attacked in 2018. There is a mural at the intersection for him now.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. A man identified as Achilles Baskin, 25, was struck at least once in the head before collapsing in the intersection.

Baskin was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital only a block away, but could not be saved.

Distraught friends and family members came by the scene in shock, shaking their heads and wiping away tears.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News that it is an intersection that has been plagued by violence, including gang violence that has been relentless.

"It's not like, normal living. Like you're always on the edge. You're riding the train and a bottle drop, you think it's a gun. It's like we're getting used to it, which we shouldn't," said one neighbor.

The NYPD is going through surveillance video and interviewing witnesses.

