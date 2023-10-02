Man fatally shot near grocery store in the Bronx

TREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man was fatally shot near a grocery store in the Bronx.

Police tape blocked off the sidewalk in front of the store on Grand Concourse and East 175th Street on Sunday just after 5 p.m.

The man was struck in the torso. It is not clear whether the victim was shot on the street or in the store.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

Police are looking for two men who fled the scene on a scooter toward Fordham Road.

No arrests have been made.

ALSO READ | Driver facing terrorism charges after plowing into NJ police station

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.