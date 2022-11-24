  • Watch Now
Teen hospitalized after being shot in the Bronx

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Thursday, November 24, 2022 9:41PM
EDENWALD, The Bronx (WABC) -- A teen was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg in the Bronx.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday on East 225th Street and Schieffelin Ave in Edenwald.

The 14-year-old was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown. Police are currently investigating.

