Man breaks both of his legs after being kicked down subway stairs in the Bronx

A man broke both of his legs after he was kicked down subway stairs in the Bronx.

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man is wanted for kicking a man down the stairs at a subway station in the Bronx.

Police say a man was at the top of the stairwell at the Brook Avenue station on Tuesday when another man kicked him.

The victim broke both of his legs and suffered injuries to his face and hands.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call police.

