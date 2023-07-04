3 men hurt in Bronx triple shooting; police searching for gunman

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Three people were injured in a shooting in the Bronx just blocks away from Yankee Stadium on Monday night.

According to police, three men were shot near Joyce Kilmer Park, located at 911 Walton Avenue, around 8:15 p.m.

The victims included a 24-year-old man shot once in the right leg, a 44-year-old man shot once in the left leg and a 44-year-old man shot once in the lower back.

All of the victims are expected to survive.

Police describe the suspect as a male, last seen wearing a white-hooded sweatshirt.

Police are still looking into whether the victims were the intended targets of the shooting.

The shooting comes after a weekend of gun violence across the city, including seven shootings in the Bronx that happened within a span of seven hours.

