Police searching for child predator on the loose in Borough Park

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a child predator on the loose in Brooklyn.

A 7-year-old girl was standing on 38th Street in Borough Park on Friday evening when a man lured her inside a building.

Once inside the building, the man exposed himself and offered her money to perform a sexual act.

The victim refused and ran away.

No injuries were reported.

Police are looking for a man approximately in his mid-30s who was last seen wearing a black-hooded short-sleeve shirt, black pants, black sneakers, black gloves, and a gray hat.

