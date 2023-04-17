Police investigating double shooting in Brownsville, Brooklyn

An investigation is underway after two people were shot near a row of stores in Brownsville, Brooklyn on Monday.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after two people were shot near a row of stores in Brooklyn on Monday evening.

The shooting happened along Rockway Parkway and Rutland Road in Brownsville.

The victims were rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

So far, it's not clear how the shooting started.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

