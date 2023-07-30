Man fatally stabbed after fight between groups at Brooklyn gas station

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- On Sunday, NYPD detectives gathered more video, adding to footage that captured a heated clash between two groups at a gas station in Brooklyn, leaving one person dead.

It all began Saturday night around 11:15 at a Mobil gas station on Coney Island Avenue.

The victim and his friends were at the pump, having fun and horsing around. That is when a customer in black shorts held the door, stepped outside, and exchanged words with the group.

"This guy walked from the store, he's like 'why are you dancing, I'm Muslim,'" said one witness, who did not want to be identified.

Witnesses say the 17-year-old works at a smoke shop right around the corner. The victim, wearing light-colored shorts with no shirt approached the man in the black shorts. The two began talking, and within seconds, the victim's friends joined in.

A witness then tried to intervene.

"First of all, don't fight in the store, just leave, I told both of them. They weren't listening," the witness said.

After a few minutes, cooler heads appear to prevail, leaving only the victim and suspect, who had his cell phone out, face-to-face.

The victim walked away, and just as he was about to get in the car with his friends, things suddenly went south again with the two groups clashing.

The suspect and the victim headed towards the sidewalk, where there was a scuffle. The suspect then stabbed the victim, who died. He was just 28 years old.

The suspect took off. Witnesses say he is someone who has caused trouble at the gas station before, comes in to use the bathroom and has an attitude with the workers.

