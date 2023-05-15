Police are looking for an intruder who sexually assaulted a woman while she was sleeping. CeFaan Kim has the story.

Intruder breaks into Brooklyn apartment, sexually assaults woman while she is sleeping: Police

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- It's the one place you should always feel safe.

Inside your own home.

And cops say it happened when you are most vulnerable.

The assault, so unnerving, it has some residents in disbelief.

"I'm shocked," said Stacey Powell, a resident of Brooklyn Heights, who was surprised by the news that an intruder entered an apartment in the neighborhood and sexually assaulted a woman while she was sleeping.

The incident occurred last week.

Residents in Brooklyn Heights are stunned by the sexual assault.

"This is usually a pretty safe neighborhood," Powell continued. "I couldn't even imagine something like that."

Police say it was about 2 a.m. last Friday near Middagh and Henry Street when a man sexually assaulted a 43-year-old while asleep in her bed.

Investigators say the victim's apartment door was unlocked.

The victim did not know her assailant.

Once inside, cops say the suspect entered the bedroom and sexually assaulted her.

When she woke up, he stole her wallet with cash and credit cards inside and took off.

A sketch of the suspect's face on wanted posters are now plastered all over Brooklyn Heights.

The NYPD released video footage of the suspect jumping a subway turnstile.

Residents in the neighborhood are now on the lookout for him, but also left unsettled by the attack.

"There's people out there with bad intentions just seem to be walking around aimlessly, seeing opportunity," said Davious Jackson.

Echoing similar sentiments was fellow resident Dreama Mc'Neil, who shared, "It's really scary."

As for the victim, she was not physically injured.

But the trauma and fear from this, she will no doubt carry for some time.

Police are asking anyone who many know something to give them a call.

ALSO READ| Daniel Penny arraigned on manslaughter charge, enters no plea; Neely's family attorneys speak out

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.