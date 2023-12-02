37-year-old man shot, killed inside East Flatbush laundromat

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 37-year-old man has died after being shot several times while inside a laundromat in Brooklyn on Friday.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. on Clarendon Road in East Flatbush.

Police say the victim was shot several times.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

