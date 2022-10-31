2 men shot in Brooklyn; police searching for suspect

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after two men were shot in Brooklyn Monday evening.
The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. near Avenue V and Nostrand Avenue in the Sheepshead Bay section.
The conditions of the victims are unknown.
Police are searching for a suspect.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
