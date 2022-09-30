Member of mayor's police detail fires gun in Brooklyn; unclear if anyone hit: sources

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are trying to unravel a chaotic scene in Brooklyn Thursday night.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Patchen Avenue Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police sources told Eyewitness News that a member of the New York City Mayor Eric Adam's police detail fired his gun while he was on duty.

However, police are not sure whether anyone was actually hit.

It's unclear what happened right before the gunfire.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

