  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Teen hospitalized after being stabbed outside Brooklyn laundromat

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Tuesday, January 17, 2023 9:59PM
Teen stabbed in the back outside Brooklyn laundromat
EMBED <>More Videos

Teen stabbed in the back outside Brooklyn laundromat

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A teen was hospitalized after being stabbed in the back outside a laundromat in Brooklyn.

It happened on 6th Avenue and 49th Street in Sunset Park just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The 16-year-old was taken to Lutheran Hospital where he is expected to survive.

He is currently not cooperating with the police.

Details surrounding the stabbing are unknown.

ALSO READ | 7 On Your Side battles Social Security to restore senior citizen's missing money

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW