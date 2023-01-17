Teen hospitalized after being stabbed outside Brooklyn laundromat

Teen stabbed in the back outside Brooklyn laundromat

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A teen was hospitalized after being stabbed in the back outside a laundromat in Brooklyn.

It happened on 6th Avenue and 49th Street in Sunset Park just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The 16-year-old was taken to Lutheran Hospital where he is expected to survive.

He is currently not cooperating with the police.

Details surrounding the stabbing are unknown.

ALSO READ | 7 On Your Side battles Social Security to restore senior citizen's missing money

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.