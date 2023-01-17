Teen hospitalized after being stabbed outside Brooklyn laundromat

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A teen was hospitalized after being stabbed in the back outside a laundromat in Brooklyn.
It happened on 6th Avenue and 49th Street in Sunset Park just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The 16-year-old was taken to Lutheran Hospital where he is expected to survive.
He is currently not cooperating with the police.
Details surrounding the stabbing are unknown.
