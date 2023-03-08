2 teenagers shot, 2 people in custody in Sunset Park shooting

Two people are being questioned after two 18-year-olds were each shot in the shoulder in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two teenagers were shot in the shoulder near a high school in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at Fourth Avenue and 36th Street in Sunset Park near Lilian Rashkis High School.

Police say two 18-year-olds were shot in the left shoulder.

Both of the victims were taken to Lutheran Medical Center and are expected to survive.

Two people were taken into custody and are being questioned at the 72nd Precinct.

The New York City Department of Education said that schools in the area went into a shelter in, not a lockdown, which has since been lifted.

There's no word yet on led up to the shooting.

