Police: Man slams woman's head against tree in Central Park attack

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for the man behind a frightening attack on a woman in Central Park.

Police say a woman was walking along the reservoir when a man attacked her Thursday morning around 6 a.m.

The man reportedly slammed her head against a tree several times before fleeing on a blue Citi Bike.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

READ ALSO| 'Swatting' threats target dozens of school districts in New York

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.