Tourists from Saudi Arabia robbed at gunpoint near Central Park

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
12 minutes ago
EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two tourists from Saudi Arabia were robbed at gunpoint near Central Park.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on East 59th Street and 5th avenue near the Pulitzer Fountain.

The suspects got away with one of the victim's cellphone.

No one was injured.

----------

