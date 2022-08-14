Tourists from Saudi Arabia robbed at gunpoint near Central Park

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two tourists from Saudi Arabia were robbed at gunpoint near Central Park.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. on East 59th Street and 5th avenue near the Pulitzer Fountain.
The suspects got away with one of the victim's cellphone.
No one was injured.
