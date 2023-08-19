Man shot in leg on basketball court in Chinatown

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was shot in the leg on a basketball court in Chinatown.

The 26-year-old was shot just before 2 p.m. Saturday near Grand and Chrystie Streets.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

The suspect, described as wearing all black, fled on foot.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

