Man stabbed multiple times in Coney Island, Brooklyn

Shannon Sohn is live in NewsCopter 7 over the scene where a man was stabbed on the south side of Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was stabbed numerous times in Coney Island on Friday.

The attack happened just before 4 p.m. at West 24th Street and Mermaid Avenue.

The victim was stabbed numerous times throughout the body, according to police.

He was taken to Coney Island Hospital where he is expected to survive.

Police have no description of the suspect.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.