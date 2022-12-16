Police seek suspect in fatal shooting of father in Manhattan deli; victim's daughter unharmed

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have reviewed new surveillance video of the moments before a man was shot to death in a Manhattan deli.

Officials say there was an argument between two men after 4 p.m. inside a store located at 14 Nagel Avenue.

The victim, 30-year-old Tykeem Berry, was shot in the chest. The incident unfolded right in front of his 9-year-old daughter, who was with him at the time.

"I don't want the children to see her father get killed. It can affect her in the future. She can have problems. So, we kept her inside. We gave her soda, we gave her whatever she wants. We talked to her," the store's owner said.

Berry was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.

The surveillance video shows the suspect leaving the bodega during the argument with his hand in his green coat.

The suspect later charged back into the store and shot Berry.

Officials say Berry has 19 prior arrests and police are looking at whether that had anything to do with the shooting, or whether this was a chance dispute.

Police are still searching for the shooter. He appeared to be in his 20s and took off heading north on Nagle Avenue toward Dyckman Street right after the incident.

The victim's young daughter was fortunately not hurt.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

