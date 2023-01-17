Woman arrested after walking into Empire State Building with loaded weapon

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A woman was taken into custody after walking into the Empire State Building with a loaded weapon on Sunday.

The incident happened around 11 a.m.

Police say 37-year-old Justina Shealer of Auburn, Pennsylvania, walked into the tourist attraction with a loaded weapon.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

She was taken into custody without incident.

Shealer has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.