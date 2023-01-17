  • Watch Now
Woman arrested after walking into Empire State Building with loaded weapon

Eyewitness News
Tuesday, January 17, 2023 1:35AM
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A woman was taken into custody after walking into the Empire State Building with a loaded weapon on Sunday.

The incident happened around 11 a.m.

Police say 37-year-old Justina Shealer of Auburn, Pennsylvania, walked into the tourist attraction with a loaded weapon.

She was taken into custody without incident.

Shealer has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

