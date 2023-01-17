Woman arrested after walking into Empire State Building with loaded weapon

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A woman was taken into custody after walking into the Empire State Building with a loaded weapon on Sunday.
The incident happened around 11 a.m.
Police say 37-year-old Justina Shealer of Auburn, Pennsylvania, walked into the tourist attraction with a loaded weapon.
She was taken into custody without incident.
Shealer has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
