Bronx gas station worker shot in head, hospitalized in critical condition

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a worker at a gas station was shot in the head in the Bronx Tuesday night.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. at a Sunoco gas station located at 2990 Boston Road.

Police say the male employee was approached by a man who shot him in the head and fled from the scene.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he's in critical condition.

So far there have been no arrests.

Police are looking into what led to the shooting.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.