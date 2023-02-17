Thieves make off with $50K in items from Givenchy store in Manhattan

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have released new video as they search for the thieves that got away with tens of thousands of dollars in items from a store in Manhattan.

Several people broke into a Givenchy store located at 94 Greene Street in SoHo using a hammer last Saturday around 7:30 a.m.

They entered through the front door and stole store items including handbags, shoes and clothing that they stuffed in duffle bags before fleeing on foot northbound on Greene Street towards West Houston Street.

Police say the stolen items are valued at roughly $50,000.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

