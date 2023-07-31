Teen shot in the back inside Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A teen was shot inside Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem.

The 16-year-old was struck once in the back just after 9 p.m. Sunday and is now at the hospital.

Police say the teen is expected to survive.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

So far, no arrests have been made.

ALSO READ | City investigating 'unique' crane fire, collapse in Manhattan

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.