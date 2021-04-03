Man slashed across face on subway in Harlem, suspect at large

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A frightening attack in Manhattan on the subway left a commuter slashed across the face.

Police say he was attacked Friday night on the 4/5/6 line in Harlem at the 125th Street Station.

The suspect is described as a Black male who last seen fleeing from the station.

There is no word yet on the victim's condition or what led up to the attack.

Police are still investigation the incident.

