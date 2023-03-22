32-year-old woman stabbed outside laundromat in East Harlem

The 32-year-old victim was standing in front of a laundromat at 1625 Lexington Avenue when she was stabbed in the right shoulder with an unknown object.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was stabbed in her shoulder outside a laundromat in East Harlem on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old victim was standing in front of a laundromat at 1625 Lexington Avenue when she was stabbed in the right shoulder with an unknown object.

The suspect, an unidentified man, fled southbound on Lexington Avenue.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai where she's expected to survive.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

It's unknown if this was a random attack or not.

