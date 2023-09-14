Police seize $35M in counterfeit goods, arrest 18 in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Police seized millions of dollars in counterfeit goods and arrested more than a dozen people in Lower Manhattan, thanks to members of the community and business owners.

The counterfeit goods bust took place last week on Canal Street and Broadway.

After receiving numerous complaints from the community, police made their move, arresting 18 people and seizing counterfeit goods with an estimated value of $35 million.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell posted video of the bust on his Instagram.

Police filled three truckloads with the merchandise they hauled in.

