24-year-old man shot, killed near deli in Canarsie

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was shot and killed near a deli in Brooklyn on Monday.

Police say the 24-year-old victim was found with two gunshot wounds to the torso on East 95th Street and Avenue L near a deli in Canarsie around 4:15 p.m.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made so far and the circumstances around the shooting are unknown.

An investigation is underway.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

