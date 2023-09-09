Man stabbed multiple times in Tompkins Square Park; suspect fled the scene

A 39-year-old was stabbed in Tompkins Square Park on Friday. The suspect took off on foot. Marcus Solis has the story.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A stabbing in Tompkins Square Park Friday night sent one man to the hospital.

At around 11:25 p.m. on Friday, a 39-year-old man was sitting on a bench near the southwestern section of the park when an unknown male approached him.

It's unclear whether the two individuals knew each other or if there was a dispute, but police say the 39-year-old was stabbed in the torso.

The incident took place as many other people were in the park at the time.

The suspect took off, fleeing the busy scene.

The victim was then rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition and expected to survive his injuries.

An arrest has yet to be made, as police continue to search for that suspect.

