18-year-old woman shot in leg while sitting inside car in Manhattan

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- An 18-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the leg while sitting inside a vehicle in Manhattan Monday night.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. at West 165th Street and Broadway in Washington Heights.

The victim was shot one time in the leg.

She was taken to Harlem Hospital, where she's expected to survive.

The suspects, described as five men, fled westbound on 165th Street.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

