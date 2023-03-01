61-year-old woman stabbed twice in shoulder by unknown man in Midtown, Manhattan

A 61-year-old woman was stabbed twice in the right shoulder in a random attack in Midtown, Manhattan Wednesday. CeFaan Kim has the breaking details.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was stabbed in the shoulder in a random attack in Manhattan Wednesday.

Police say the incident happened around 3:40 p.m. in front of the Brooklyn Diner at 57th Street between 7th and 8th Avenue in Midtown.

They say a 61-year-old woman was walking across 57th Street when an unknown man approached and stabbed her twice in the right shoulder.

It's unclear if the suspect said anything to the victim before or after slashing her.

She was taken to Mount Sinai West in stable condition.

Authorities say the suspect fled westbound towards 8th Avenue and 57th Street, wearing an orange-hooded sweatshirt.

No arrests have been made so far.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

