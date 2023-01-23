Man stabbed in buttocks while inside Midtown McDonald's

MIDTOWN, Manahttan (WABC) -- A man was stabbed in the buttocks while inside a McDonald's in Manhattan.

It happened inside 946 8th Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Monday.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

The suspects, two men, fled the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

