Man wanted in attempted rape of woman in Prospect Park

Police are looking for a man wanted in the attempted rape of a woman in Brooklyn.

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for a man accused of trying to rape a woman in Brooklyn.

It happened in Prospect Park at 9:15 p.m. on Monday.

Officials say a 27-year-old woman was walking near the Dog Beach and Fallkill Falls section inside of Prospect Park when an unidentified male approached her from behind and lifted up her skirt before pushing her to the ground.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The victim suffered minor lacerations to the left and right knees and feet but refused medical attention at the scene.

Police have released a sketch of the suspect, who they say is described as being between the ages of 30 to 40, medium complexion, medium build and possibly last seen wearing a white hat.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.