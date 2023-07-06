Man found dead in garbage bag in East Elmhurst, Queens; police investigation underway

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a garbage bag in Queens on Wednesday.
Police responded to a 911 call just before 2 p.m. and found an unidentified man dead inside a garbage bag at 32-41 104th Street in East Elmhurst.
The victim was found with a puncture wound to his back and was pronounced dead at the scene.
RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood
No arrests have been made so far.
The investigation is ongoing.
