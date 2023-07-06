Man found dead in garbage bag in East Elmhurst, Queens; police investigation underway

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a garbage bag in Queens on Wednesday.

Police responded to a 911 call just before 2 p.m. and found an unidentified man dead inside a garbage bag at 32-41 104th Street in East Elmhurst.

The victim was found with a puncture wound to his back and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made so far.

The investigation is ongoing.

