Man critically injured in double hit and run in Queens

LAURELTON, Queens (WABC) -- A man is in extremely critical condition after a double hit and run in Queens.
Two drivers struck the 65-year-old as he crossed Merrick Boulevard at 223rd Street in Laurelton just before 7 p.m. Sunday. Neither driver stopped.
Police have not yet released information on the vehicles involved.
The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.