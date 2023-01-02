  • Watch Now
Man critically injured in double hit and run in Queens

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Monday, January 2, 2023 4:29AM
Man criticially injured in double hit and run in Queens
A 65-year-old man was critically injured in a double hit and run in Queens.

LAURELTON, Queens (WABC) -- A man is in extremely critical condition after a double hit and run in Queens.

Two drivers struck the 65-year-old as he crossed Merrick Boulevard at 223rd Street in Laurelton just before 7 p.m. Sunday. Neither driver stopped.

Police have not yet released information on the vehicles involved.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital.

