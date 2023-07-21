FBI agent impersonators wanted in violent home invasion robbery in Queens

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for a pair of FBI agent-posing thieves who made off with a fortune during a violent home invasion in Queens.

The attack happened on Sunday around 7:30 a.m. at a building near Main Street and Elder Avenue, not far from Kissena Park.

Police say the victims, a 25-year-old man and 31-year-old woman, were returning to their home, when they were approached by two men in a black Porsche Cayenne who identified themselves as FBI agents and displayed guns in their waistbands.

The two men then tased the victims and tied them up before making off with the victims' 2019 Mercedes-Benz GT50, about $20,000 in cash and another $20,000 in cryptocurrency.

The thieves also stole a Rolex watch, designer handbags and a cellphone.

The suspects then fled in both the Porsche and Mercedes-Benz in an unknown direction.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

Police have released surveillance video and photos of the men wanted in connection to the attack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

