61-year-old man found dead inside Astoria apartment

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside his apartment in Queens Tuesday night.

EMS responded to an apartment at 21-15 35th Avenue in Astoria around 6:50 p.m., where they found the 61-year-old man with blood around his mouth.

The FDNY requested police and pronounced the victim dead just after 7 p.m.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

There were no weapons recovered and no one else was found inside of the apartment at the time of the discovery.

