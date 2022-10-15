Man dragged, punched and kicked in violent Queens mugging

A 66-year-old man was brutally beaten and mugged in Queens. Anthony Johnson has the story.

MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- A 66-year-old man was brutally beaten and mugged in Queens.

It happened Thursday just before 1:30 p.m. at 62-58 71 Street.

The victim struggled but was dragged before his bag was taken, which contained $17,000.

Police say before the crime took place, the suspect and his accomplice were inside a local drug store. One suspect turned his face right at the camera outside.

The suspect jumped into a maroon-colored Ford Fusion vehicle which was driven by the second suspect.

Police want to catch them before they strike again.

The robbery., along with other added crime in the neighborhood are adding to the concerns of residents.

ALSO READ | Eyewitness News gets exclusive ride-along with NYPD commissioner amid fear over subway crime

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.