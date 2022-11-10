Teen hospitalized after being shot near high school in Queens, police say

KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- A teen was hospitalized after being shot in the torso in Queens, police say.

It happened just before 3 p.m. near a high school on 77-53 Main Street in Kew Gardens Hills.

The 14-year-old was taken to Jamaica Hospital.

Police took two people into custody and are searching for one additional suspect.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown.

An investigation is ongoing.

MORE NEWS | Veterans Day: Westchester County nursing home throws surprise parade to honor residents who served

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.