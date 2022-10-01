Man indicted on attempted murder charges following brutal Queens subway attack

A man has been indicted on attempted murder charges following a brutal attack at a subway station in Howard Beach.

Waheed Foster, 41, is accused of attacking a woman as she left the Howard Beach/JFK Airport station for the AirTrain.

He then struck her on the head with a sharp object. The attack was caught on security camera video.

If convicted, Foster could face up to 25 years in prison.

