Man indicted on attempted murder charges following brutal Queens subway attack

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
14 minutes ago
A man has been indicted on attempted murder charges following a brutal attack at a subway station in Howard Beach.

HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- A man has been indicted on attempted murder charges following a brutal attack at a subway station in Queens.

Waheed Foster, 41, is accused of attacking a woman as she left the Howard Beach/JFK Airport station for the AirTrain.

He then struck her on the head with a sharp object. The attack was caught on security camera video.

If convicted, Foster could face up to 25 years in prison.

