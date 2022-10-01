Man indicted on attempted murder charges following brutal Queens subway attack

HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- A man has been indicted on attempted murder charges following a brutal attack at a subway station in Queens.
Waheed Foster, 41, is accused of attacking a woman as she left the Howard Beach/JFK Airport station for the AirTrain.
He then struck her on the head with a sharp object. The attack was caught on security camera video.
If convicted, Foster could face up to 25 years in prison.
ALSO READ | Long Island restaurant owner owes workers thousands of dollars in back wages, NY State says
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.