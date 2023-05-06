20-year-old man shot in chest in Icahn Stadium parking lot on Randall's Island

RANDALL'S ISLAND, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot in a parking lot on Randall's Island Friday night.

Police say the 20-year-old man was shot in the chest in the Icahn Stadium parking lot around 8:30 p.m.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital by EMS where he's expected to survive.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

The motive of the shooting is unknown at this time.

