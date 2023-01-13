28-year-old man arrested, charged in connection to 3 separate rapes in Queens

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Police arrested and charged a man in connection to three rapes in Queens.
NYPD officers arrested 28-year-old Andres Portilla on Friday, January 6, around 6:30 a.m.
He was hit with a slew of charges including rape, assault, grand larceny, kidnapping and sex abuse, to name a few.
Police say two of his victims were just 15 years old.
Detectives linked Portilla to the attacks through a maroon Honda.
Police say the first rape took place in September near 85th Street and 31st Avenue, where a 15-year-old girl was raped.
The second attack took place on December 16 around 4:30 p.m. near Yellowstone Boulevard and 62nd Avenue, where another 15-year-old girl was raped.
The most recent attack took place on New Year's Day near Queens Plaza South and 27th Street, where a 21-year-old woman was raped.
Anyone with information in regard to these incidents or with information in regard to this defendant is asked to call the NYPD's Rape Hotline at 212-267-7273 or the NYPD s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
