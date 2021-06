Suspect arrested after allegedly running over bus driver in road rage attack in Brooklyn

EMBED >More News Videos Board of Elections Commissioner Miguelina Camilo explains the timeline for when we will know the winner of the NYC mayoral race.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police made an arrest in a road rage incident involving a school bus driver in Brooklyn.Kymani Hardie is accused of using his vehicle to run over the female bus driver in East New York.The incident happened on Friday, April 30 at 5:15 p.m. at Hinsdale Street and Linden Boulevard.Police say the school bus driver was at a red light when the vehicle behind her started honking and continued to hit the bus.The bus driver got out and an argument ensued, according to authorities.When attempting to record the vehicle, the bus driver was then run over by the vehicle.She suffered a broken pelvis and other internal injuries.Hardie is facing attempted murder charges.There were no individuals on the bus at the time of the incident.----------