17-year-old killed after being shot inside NYCHA building in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A teenager has died after being shot in the chest inside a NYCHA building in Harlem on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old male was shot in the chest at the Polo Ground Towers located at 2971 Frederick Douglas Boulevard, according to preliminary information from police.

He was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he later died.

Police say a male suspect wearing a blue hoodie fled southbound on Eighth Avenue towards West 155th Street and Bradhurst Avenue.

Police are talking to a man who was detained near the scene, but his connection to the shooting is unknown

No arrests have been made.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

