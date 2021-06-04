Innocent bystander shot as gunmen exchanged gunfire from cars on Staten island

NEW BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- An innocent bystander was shot as people in two passing cars exchanged gunfire on Thursday evening.

The shooting was reported outside a pizzeria at 430 Jersey Avenue just before 6 p.m.

Police say the 25-year-old victim was shot in the arm during the crossfire.



He was taken to Richmond University Medical Center and was said to be stable.

The vehicles involved in the shooting are described as a grey Nissan sedan and a light blue BMW.

Few other details were released.

ALSO READ | Community leaders demand action as violent crime surges 22% in New York City
As crime continues to surge in New York City, local leaders are looking to fund programs and services to help reduce crime.



