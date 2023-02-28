4 suspects wanted after shots fired near Lincoln Center on the Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A search is underway for several suspects who fired shots behind Lincoln Center on the Upper West Side on Monday.
The incident happened just after 9 p.m. at West 64th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
Police say they are searching for four male suspects who fired several shots.
They were last seen wearing all black and ski masks.
Authorities say a hospital canvas is being conducted for any possible victims.
There are no reported injuries or arrests.
