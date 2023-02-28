4 suspects wanted after shots fired near Lincoln Center on the Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A search is underway for several suspects who fired shots behind Lincoln Center on the Upper West Side on Monday.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. at West 64th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

Police say they are searching for four male suspects who fired several shots.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

They were last seen wearing all black and ski masks.

Authorities say a hospital canvas is being conducted for any possible victims.

There are no reported injuries or arrests.

